Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $8.84

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.84, but opened at $9.15. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 10,722 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DADA shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.05.

The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 20,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 10,744 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,979,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,006,000 after buying an additional 412,162 shares during the period. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,458,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 202,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 37,853 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 15,128 shares during the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

