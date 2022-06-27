Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $8.84

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.84, but opened at $9.15. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 10,722 shares traded.
A number of analysts have recently commented on DADA shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.05.
The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35.
Dada Nexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:DADA)
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
