DA Davidson Lowers PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Price Target to $59.00

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

PCH stock opened at $45.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. PotlatchDeltic has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.99.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 330.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 21,169 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 9,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at $6,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

