CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CTMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.50.

CTMX opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.76. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $7.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.16.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a negative return on equity of 91.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $628,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $10,420,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 198,998 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

