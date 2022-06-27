Curve DAO Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $412.01 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00003639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $412.01 million and $101.59 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004736 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,084.80 or 1.00005715 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,773,190,363 coins and its circulating supply is 536,935,327 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.