Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) Hits Market Cap of $3,199.39

Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Cubiex Power has a total market cap of $3,199.39 and $4.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cubiex Power coin can now be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cubiex Power has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00143273 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00075406 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014503 BTC.

Cubiex Power Profile

Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,605 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports

Cubiex Power Coin Trading

