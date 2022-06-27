CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) PT Lowered to C$18.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of TSE:CRT.UN traded up C$0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching C$16.28. 69,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,814. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.19. The firm has a market cap of C$3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.47. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$15.25 and a 1-year high of C$18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.47.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

