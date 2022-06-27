Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN) Director John Albert Brussa Buys 3,700 Shares

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Rating) Director John Albert Brussa purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.80 per share, with a total value of C$28,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,700 shares in the company, valued at C$816,660.

On Thursday, June 16th, John Albert Brussa purchased 1,500 shares of Crown Capital Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.80 per share, with a total value of C$11,700.00.

Shares of TSE CRWN remained flat at $C$7.80 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,167. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.75. The stock has a market cap of C$44.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.98. Crown Capital Partners Inc. has a one year low of C$5.57 and a one year high of C$8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

