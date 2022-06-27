Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.44.

Several research firms have issued reports on CROMF. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.25 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of CROMF stock opened at $11.83 on Monday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.