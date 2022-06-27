Critical Analysis: Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) vs. Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF)

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) and Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

This table compares Nexus Industrial REIT and Boston Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexus Industrial REIT N/A N/A N/A Boston Properties 18.69% 6.80% 2.44%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nexus Industrial REIT and Boston Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexus Industrial REIT 0 0 5 1 3.17 Boston Properties 1 1 9 0 2.73

Nexus Industrial REIT presently has a consensus target price of $14.59, indicating a potential upside of 88.77%. Boston Properties has a consensus target price of $128.36, indicating a potential upside of 39.53%. Given Nexus Industrial REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nexus Industrial REIT is more favorable than Boston Properties.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.0% of Boston Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Boston Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nexus Industrial REIT and Boston Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexus Industrial REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Boston Properties $2.89 billion 4.99 $505.20 million $3.49 26.36

Boston Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Nexus Industrial REIT.

Summary

Boston Properties beats Nexus Industrial REIT on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area. The REIT has approximately 109,910,000 units issued and outstanding. Additionally, there are Class B LP Units of subsidiary limited partnerships of Nexus REIT issued and outstanding, which are convertible into approximately 25,667,000 REIT Units.

Boston Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company's portfolio totals 51.2 million square feet and 196 properties, including six properties under construction/redevelopment.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.