CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their hold rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.44.

NASDAQ CRSP traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, hitting $66.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,951,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,628. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $169.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.41 and its 200 day moving average is $62.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 2.04.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.41). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

