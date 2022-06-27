Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Price Target Cut to GBX 290

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.80) to GBX 290 ($3.55) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRST. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.02) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 436 ($5.34) to GBX 415 ($5.08) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.78) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crest Nicholson has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 407.86 ($5.00).
Shares of LON CRST opened at GBX 252 ($3.09) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £647.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,260.00. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 229.40 ($2.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 442.80 ($5.42). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 254.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 294.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05.
About Crest Nicholson (Get Rating)
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.
