Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Price Target Cut to GBX 290

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.80) to GBX 290 ($3.55) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRST. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.02) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 436 ($5.34) to GBX 415 ($5.08) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.78) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crest Nicholson has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 407.86 ($5.00).

Shares of LON CRST opened at GBX 252 ($3.09) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £647.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,260.00. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 229.40 ($2.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 442.80 ($5.42). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 254.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 294.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. Crest Nicholson’s payout ratio is currently -20.50%.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

