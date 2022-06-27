Credit Suisse Group Trims United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Target Price to $225.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $226.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.72% from the stock’s previous close.

UPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.65.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $181.86. 98,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,924. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.88 and its 200-day moving average is $199.22. The company has a market cap of $158.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,993,765,000 after acquiring an additional 679,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,347,344,000 after acquiring an additional 403,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,443,951,000 after acquiring an additional 260,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.