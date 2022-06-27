Credit Suisse Group Trims FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Target Price to $390.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $475.00 to $390.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FDS. Barclays cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $396.67.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $392.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $326.21 and a one year high of $495.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $382.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 1.99.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 34.94%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total value of $740,337.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,398.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total value of $1,088,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,184,602 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

