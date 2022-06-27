Credit Suisse Group Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $130.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.04.

NKE opened at $112.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.80 and a 200-day moving average of $134.17. The company has a market capitalization of $177.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE has a 1-year low of $103.46 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 55,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,428,000 after buying an additional 14,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

