Craig Hallum Trims Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Target Price to $43.00

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on APOG. TheStreet lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

APOG opened at $41.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.79 million, a P/E ratio of 60.84 and a beta of 1.12. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $50.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 127.54%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 84,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 404.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,936 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

