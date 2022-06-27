Covalent (CQT) Market Capitalization Hits $30.71 Million

Covalent (CQT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 27th. Over the last week, Covalent has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Covalent has a market capitalization of $30.71 million and $1.45 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00179908 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00063792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00014116 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars.

