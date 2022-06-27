Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,210 Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FEMB opened at $26.86 on Monday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.62 and a 12 month high of $35.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%.

