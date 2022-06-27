Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Invests $256,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 444 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $6,438,469 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $484.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $521.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $393.13 and a one year high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

