Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Has $936,000 Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 183.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITA opened at $98.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.43. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

