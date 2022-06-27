Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 681 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,173,133,000 after buying an additional 246,857 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,898,794,000 after buying an additional 133,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $2,323,746,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

COST traded down $1.21 on Monday, hitting $483.16. 25,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,773,224. The company has a 50 day moving average of $492.08 and a 200-day moving average of $521.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $393.13 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock worth $6,438,469 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

