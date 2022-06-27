Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 3,286 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,040 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $18,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.60 per share, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $87,084.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,969.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PB. StockNews.com cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

NYSE:PB opened at $69.84 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.40 and a 1 year high of $80.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.37.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $275.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.00 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.