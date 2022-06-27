Copeland Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 930,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Kulicke and Soffa Industries accounts for about 1.4% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $52,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 737,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 28.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 17,204 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 120,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after buying an additional 33,639 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,461.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $44.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.25 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KLIC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. B. Riley cut their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

