Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,806 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,215,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares during the period. LeMaitre Vascular accounts for 1.6% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 5.54% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $56,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,177,000 after purchasing an additional 32,069 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $45.13 on Monday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average of $45.26.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.65 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 11.41%. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

