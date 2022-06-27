Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,812 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 709,551 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the period. UFP Industries makes up about 1.5% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 1.14% of UFP Industries worth $54,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,323,961.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,685,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total transaction of $454,397.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,974,768.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,474 shares of company stock worth $3,301,880. 3.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UFPI opened at $67.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.65 and its 200 day moving average is $80.73. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $94.80.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.08%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UFPI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

