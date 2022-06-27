Copeland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.88% of Landstar System worth $49,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,173,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,055,000 after purchasing an additional 51,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,063 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 946,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,454,000 after purchasing an additional 43,001 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 732,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,049,000 after purchasing an additional 40,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,424,000 after purchasing an additional 30,340 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $147.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $188.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.24. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.00.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

