Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $25.21 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $25,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,407,000 after purchasing an additional 421,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,813,000 after buying an additional 236,744 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,154,000 after buying an additional 140,946 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,002,000 after buying an additional 122,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 16,709.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,442,000 after buying an additional 90,899 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $392.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.08. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.21 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.94%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDS. Redburn Partners began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.67.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $7,316,865.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $12,184,602 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

