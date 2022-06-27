Copeland Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 2.07% of Materion worth $36,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Materion by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Materion by 15.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Materion by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Materion by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 24,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Materion by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 298,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $73.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.83. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.30. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $66.92 and a 12 month high of $96.00.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Materion had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $449.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.79%.

MTRN has been the subject of several research reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

