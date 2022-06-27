Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys 857,233 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,792,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 857,233 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $43,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE KW opened at $20.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average of $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $25.30.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 78.16% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The company had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

