Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys 17,557 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,048,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 3.72% of Shoe Carnival worth $30,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $40,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $24.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $664.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.40. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $46.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.73.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $317.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCVL. StockNews.com raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

