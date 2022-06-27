Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys 14,085 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,085 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of MarketAxess worth $19,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in MarketAxess by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKTX opened at $277.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.55. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.01 and a 52 week high of $498.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.67.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.96%.

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Leon Prager acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.63.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

