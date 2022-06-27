Contrasting Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) and China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) and China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.3% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of China Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of China Natural Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and China Natural Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sibanye Stillwater 0 1 4 0 2.80 China Natural Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus price target of $19.73, indicating a potential upside of 85.21%. Given Sibanye Stillwater’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sibanye Stillwater is more favorable than China Natural Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Natural Resources has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and China Natural Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Stillwater $11.64 billion 0.65 $2.24 billion N/A N/A China Natural Resources $2.95 million 5.83 -$7.58 million N/A N/A

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than China Natural Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and China Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A China Natural Resources N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sibanye Stillwater beats China Natural Resources on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sibanye Stillwater (Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company is also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, Marikana, and Platinum Mile operations situated in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix situated in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Stillwater Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

About China Natural Resources (Get Rating)

China Natural Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia. It also offers equipment for rural wastewater treatment; and engineering, procurement, and construction services related to wastewater treatment. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong. China Natural Resources, Inc. is a subsidiary of Feishang Group Limited.

