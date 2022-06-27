Contrasting Modular Medical (OTC:MODD) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Modular Medical (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.9% of Modular Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Inari Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Inari Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Modular Medical and Inari Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modular Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Inari Medical $276.98 million 13.64 $9.84 million ($0.03) -2,371.33

Inari Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Modular Medical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Modular Medical and Inari Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modular Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Inari Medical 0 0 6 0 3.00

Modular Medical currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 78.57%. Inari Medical has a consensus target price of $99.17, indicating a potential upside of 39.40%. Given Modular Medical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Modular Medical is more favorable than Inari Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Modular Medical and Inari Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modular Medical N/A N/A N/A Inari Medical -0.25% -0.27% -0.23%

Modular Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Modular Medical, Inc., a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps using technology to enhance pump adoption in the diabetes marketplace. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Inari Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism. It also offers FlowSaver; FlowStasis, a large bore suture retention device designed to address various aspects of venous access site; and FlowTriever 2, a new disk shape designed to capture and remove wall adherent clot and shorten treatment. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

