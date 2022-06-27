Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) vs. Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Head to Head Comparison

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) and Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Holley shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Continental Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Holley and Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holley N/A 13.48% 3.25% Continental Aktiengesellschaft 3.64% 8.67% 2.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Holley and Continental Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holley 0 0 6 0 3.00 Continental Aktiengesellschaft 3 7 4 0 2.07

Holley currently has a consensus target price of $14.71, indicating a potential upside of 43.50%. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus target price of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 809.09%. Given Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Continental Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Holley.

Risk & Volatility

Holley has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Holley and Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holley $692.85 million 1.76 -$27.14 million N/A N/A Continental Aktiengesellschaft $39.95 billion 0.36 $1.72 billion N/A N/A

Continental Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Holley.

Summary

Holley beats Continental Aktiengesellschaft on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Holley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Holley Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software. It also offers wheels, chassis and suspension products, helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts, firesuits, and electronic control and monitoring systems. The company sells its products under the Holley, Holley EFI, APR, MSD, Flowmaster, Powerteq, Accel, and Simpson brands to retailers directly, as well as through distributors and online channel. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions. It also provides tires for cars, trucks, buses, two-wheel and specialist vehicles, bicycles, and motor vehicles, as well as digital tire monitoring and management systems. In addition, the company develops and manufactures cross-material, environmentally friendly, and intelligent products and systems for automotive, railway engineering, mining, agriculture, and other industries, as well as provides contract manufacturing services. It sells its products through 944 company owned tire outlets and approximately 5,200 franchise locations The company was formerly known as Continental-Caoutchouc- und Gutta-Percha Compagnie. Continental Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

