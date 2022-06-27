Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $9,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 398,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 64,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 116,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.49. 3,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,666. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.98%.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.91.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

