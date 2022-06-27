Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,832 shares during the quarter. APA accounts for about 1.1% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in APA by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,358,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,596,000 after acquiring an additional 80,497 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in APA by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,500,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,779 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 565.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,473,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,519,000 after buying an additional 2,101,876 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,007,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

NASDAQ:APA traded up $1.57 on Monday, reaching $38.02. 232,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,655,057. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.35. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 4.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

