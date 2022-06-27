Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.9% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 57,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 34,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $330.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,731. The business’s 50-day moving average is $343.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.01. The company has a market capitalization of $321.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.