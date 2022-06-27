Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Has $9.46 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 6.8% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 43,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 55,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.56. The stock had a trading volume of 361,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,496,855. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $153.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

