Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Grows Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,916 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $92,502,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $120,637,000 after buying an additional 795,400 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $32,581,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813,505 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,691,000 after buying an additional 691,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,088,381 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $46,626,000 after buying an additional 562,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LUV stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.31. 113,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,017,142. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.72) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LUV. Barclays dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Argus decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.56.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

