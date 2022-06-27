Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14,128.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.81. 39,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,712. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average is $27.81. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $33.19.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.