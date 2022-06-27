Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,193 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,682,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,111 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 584.2% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 592,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,563,000 after purchasing an additional 505,970 shares during the period. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,399,000. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,763,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,183,000 after purchasing an additional 128,082 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYV stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,541. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $70.09 and a 12 month high of $91.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.61 and its 200 day moving average is $81.04.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.