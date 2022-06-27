Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,581,000 after buying an additional 4,083,429 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,608,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,944,000 after acquiring an additional 759,645 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,223,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,220,000 after acquiring an additional 113,120 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,571,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,968,000 after acquiring an additional 360,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,799,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,424,000 after acquiring an additional 546,418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.90. The stock had a trading volume of 53,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,860,856. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $64.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day moving average is $56.93.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

