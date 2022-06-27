Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,502 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $94.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,102,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.52. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

