Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.4% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $31,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $318,645,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $107,922,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,750,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,488 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,254,000 after purchasing an additional 210,543 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $234.32. 35,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,561. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

