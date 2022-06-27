Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,779,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 22,388 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $779,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $251,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:RIGL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.07. 15,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,737,048. The firm has a market cap of $183.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.50. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $4.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 99.89% and a negative return on equity of 219.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,391,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

RIGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $0.80 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.34.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.