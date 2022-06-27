Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Invests $373,000 in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Shares of HTA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,268. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day moving average is $31.00. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 309.52%.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

