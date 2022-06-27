Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $178.02 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,322,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,342 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 13.6% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $178,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $3.71 on Monday, hitting $116.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,352,621 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.63. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.