Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares during the last quarter. Hernani LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,742,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after acquiring an additional 944,931 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.67. 89,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,030,713. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

