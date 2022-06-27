Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,971. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.20 and a 200-day moving average of $170.94. The stock has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.54%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $1,779,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,317.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

