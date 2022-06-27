Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Acquires 298,195 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,195 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 4.7% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $61,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,675,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,802,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $54.66. 48,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027,662. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.64. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

