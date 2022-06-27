Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) & First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) Critical Review

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) and First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp of Indiana has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

15.2% of Columbia Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Columbia Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of First Bancorp of Indiana shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Columbia Financial and First Bancorp of Indiana, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 First Bancorp of Indiana 0 0 0 0 N/A

Columbia Financial currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.11%. Given Columbia Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Columbia Financial is more favorable than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Financial and First Bancorp of Indiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Financial 29.63% 9.06% 1.03% First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Columbia Financial and First Bancorp of Indiana’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Financial $308.98 million 8.03 $92.05 million $0.89 24.87 First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Columbia Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Summary

Columbia Financial beats First Bancorp of Indiana on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Financial (Get Rating)

Columbia Financial, Inc., a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one-to-four family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans that include automobiles and personal loans, as well as unsecured and overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers title insurance products; wealth management services; and cash management services, including remote deposit, lockbox service, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 62 full-service banking offices in 12 of New Jersey's 21 counties; and 2 branch offices in Freehold, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC.

About First Bancorp of Indiana (Get Rating)

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. The company accepts various deposits; and offers loans that include commercial one-to-four family mortgage, commercial and multi-family mortgage, secured commercial business, unsecured commercial business, residential one-to-four family mortgage, residential second mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. It is also involved in the management of investment securities portfolios; and provides safe deposit box, check cashing and cashier's check, wire transfer, and brokerage services. The company operates 9 full-service offices in Southwestern Indiana; and 1 loan production office in Henderson, Kentucky. First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is based in Evansville, Indiana.

